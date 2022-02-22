Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,664 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60,211 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,222,000 after acquiring an additional 110,764 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

