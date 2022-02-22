Zacks: Brokerages Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.17). BigCommerce posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BigCommerce.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 90.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 138,319 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 324.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 79.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 351,644 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 20,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,600. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

