Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will post $250.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.17 million and the highest is $253.00 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $220.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CVGW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Calavo Growers stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.96 million, a PE ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 0.90. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,603,000 after purchasing an additional 109,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,112,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after acquiring an additional 51,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 13.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 56,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 73.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 208,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

