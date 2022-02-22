Zacks: Brokerages Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Announce $2.59 EPS

Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $2.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,622,000 after acquiring an additional 799,515 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,639,000 after buying an additional 571,074 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,222,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 110.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after buying an additional 279,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKSI opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.35 and a 200 day moving average of $155.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

