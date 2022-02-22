Zacks: Brokerages Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Post $0.69 EPS

Brokerages expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

MPAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1,740.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 389,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 368,742 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 412,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 298,386 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 162,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 122,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,295,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPAA opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.70 million, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

