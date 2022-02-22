Zacks: Brokerages Expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.27. NETSTREIT reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NETSTREIT.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NTST traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. 498,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $26.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after buying an additional 2,677,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 89.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,250,000 after buying an additional 1,319,254 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 868,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 397.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,810 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

