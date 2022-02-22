Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.67). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

PRLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $10.03 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew Combs bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $491,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after buying an additional 21,117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after buying an additional 258,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.