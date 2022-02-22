Zacks: Brokerages Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $592.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will announce $592.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $692.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $492.36 million. Realty Income posted sales of $418.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,220.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49,069 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,184.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,614 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,134,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000,000 after purchasing an additional 158,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 289,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 107,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

O stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.98. 60,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,718. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $74.60.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

