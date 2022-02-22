Zacks: Brokerages Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $592.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will announce $592.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $692.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $492.36 million. Realty Income posted sales of $418.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.
O stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.98. 60,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,718. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $74.60.
The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.
About Realty Income
Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
