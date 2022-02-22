Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to post sales of $60.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.35 million to $61.34 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $58.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $239.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.33 million to $240.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $253.32 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $261.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BFS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

In related news, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $102,153.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,303. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 156.16%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

