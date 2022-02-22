Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. Sonim Technologies reported earnings per share of ($1.00) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonim Technologies.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SONM shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.
SONM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.
About Sonim Technologies
Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
