Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. Sonim Technologies reported earnings per share of ($1.00) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonim Technologies.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SONM shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 200.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.