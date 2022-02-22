Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. The Ensign Group reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENSG stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $78.96. 165,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,186. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average of $78.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

