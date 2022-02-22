Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $425.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to post $425.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $430.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $416.10 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $448.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.75. The stock had a trading volume of 474,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,934. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 239,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 224,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,373,000 after acquiring an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

