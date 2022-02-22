Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.80.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $22.23 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -76.66 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

