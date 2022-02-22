Zebi Token Market Cap Achieves $324,275.24 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $324,275.24 and $3,743.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.10 or 0.06926895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,800.47 or 1.00318066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050177 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,143,585,345 coins and its circulating supply is 944,591,263 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

