Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.40

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 37637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

ZH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 947.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

