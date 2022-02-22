Zilla Market Cap Achieves $120,152.77 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $120,152.77 and $637.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00037120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00108847 BTC.

Zilla Profile

ZLA is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

