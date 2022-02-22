Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Raised by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,680,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $121.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.61 and a 200-day moving average of $135.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

