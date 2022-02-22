ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $5.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $188.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $25,567.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 292,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 154,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 1,642,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 49,525 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 808,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 167,631 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.