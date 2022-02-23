$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Edap Tms posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edap Tms.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edap Tms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 192,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 92.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 718,460 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 11.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 283,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 12.9% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

