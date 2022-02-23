$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. nLIGHT posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

LASR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of nLIGHT stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $14.77. 9,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,840. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $42.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.71 million, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 2.31.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,524,000 after purchasing an additional 176,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 532,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,033,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after buying an additional 285,458 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

