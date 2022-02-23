-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.03). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ocugen.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of OCGN stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. 1,389,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,059,258. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ocugen by 562.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,321,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ocugen by 119.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $19,599,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ocugen by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,004 shares in the last quarter. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

