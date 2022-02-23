$0.09 EPS Expected for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BRF’s earnings. BRF posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRF will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BRF.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. BRF has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BRF by 1,919.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BRF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 850,609 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the third quarter valued at $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BRF by 34.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,710 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BRF by 322.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

