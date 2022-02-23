$0.13 EPS Expected for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. Banco Bradesco posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Bradesco.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,840,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after buying an additional 3,143,759 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,029,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 153,366 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 33,199 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after buying an additional 1,860,000 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBD opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

