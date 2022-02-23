-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

SOLO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $207.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.52.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

