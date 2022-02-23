-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
SOLO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $207.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.52.
About Electrameccanica Vehicles (Get Rating)
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.
