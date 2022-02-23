$0.19 EPS Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.22. Accel Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACEL. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $392,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,040 over the last three months. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

