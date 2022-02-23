-$0.23 EPS Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.22). MongoDB reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.00.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total transaction of $3,374,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,864 shares of company stock valued at $78,398,007. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB stock traded down $27.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $354.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $440.16 and its 200-day moving average is $464.20. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

