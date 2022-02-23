-$0.73 EPS Expected for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.66). Immunic reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Immunic.

IMUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ IMUX traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,646. Immunic has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $317.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 165.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Immunic by 158.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 53.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 391,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 53.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 305.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

