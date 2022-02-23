$0.95 EPS Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Avient reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

AVNT traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,242. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. Avient has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Avient by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

