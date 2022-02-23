$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $3.77 on Wednesday, hitting $113.64. 812,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,208. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.02. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

