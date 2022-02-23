10,102 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,694 shares of company stock worth $25,461,753. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $112.65. 16,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.