1,035 Shares in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IHG. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

