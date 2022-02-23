116,708 Shares in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 116,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Berkeley Lights as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 32.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 13.9% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 18.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 9.2% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $449.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.52.
About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
