120 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $390.73 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $291.60 and a fifty-two week high of $408.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $659,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock worth $1,245,794 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.18.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

