$121.63 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) to report $121.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.50 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $117.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $505.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $503.00 million to $506.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $550.97 million, with estimates ranging from $538.00 million to $567.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVBF traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,339. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,562,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 16,455.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,800,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after acquiring an additional 942,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 870,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 1,116.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 705,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 647,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

