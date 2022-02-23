1,348 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $160.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.60 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.