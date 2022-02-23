1,376 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 4.6% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 4.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.57.

Shares of PEN opened at $216.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 238.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.88 and its 200-day moving average is $257.61. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

