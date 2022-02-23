1,376,478 Shares in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,165,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.46% of Fisker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the third quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 266.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 51.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fisker in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 380.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fisker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.55.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

