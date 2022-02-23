138 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $263.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Several research firms have commented on ROK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total value of $765,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,554 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.