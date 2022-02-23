$141.24 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) to post $141.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $82.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $543.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.81 million to $546.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $722.71 million, with estimates ranging from $675.70 million to $756.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Shares of LSPD traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. 1,171,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,484. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.87. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

