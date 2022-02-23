1,965 Shares in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Acquired by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,965 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $852,860.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.31 per share, with a total value of $100,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,687. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.84. The company had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $112.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.27 and its 200-day moving average is $100.36.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

