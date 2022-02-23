1,987,807 Shares in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,987,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,253,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.78% of Desktop Metal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,465,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 715,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,127 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cross Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.