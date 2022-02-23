1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. 1Life Healthcare updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,928,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,064. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

