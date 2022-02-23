1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Receives $25.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,076. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41.

In related news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 45,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $581,204.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,051 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

