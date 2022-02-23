$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the lowest is $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $8.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

NYSE AJG traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.68. 1,120,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,135. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $119.75 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,141,000 after purchasing an additional 275,780 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,182,000 after acquiring an additional 83,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

