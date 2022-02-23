$209.60 Million in Sales Expected for Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) to report $209.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $209.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year sales of $721.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $721.10 million to $722.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $945.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.70 million to $950.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nuvei.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Shares of Nuvei stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,198. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth about $173,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth about $91,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth about $60,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth about $57,064,000.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

