$263.40 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) to post $263.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $270.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.70 million. LivaNova posted sales of $269.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

LIVN stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.26. 432,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,184. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.61. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.