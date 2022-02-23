2,891,075 Shares in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,891,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,489,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 6.70% of ReNew Energy Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,500,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,400,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,783,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,140,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

NASDAQ RNW opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.97. ReNew Energy Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.