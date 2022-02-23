2,891,075 Shares in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,891,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,489,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 6.70% of ReNew Energy Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,500,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,400,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,783,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,140,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

NASDAQ RNW opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.97. ReNew Energy Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

