$345.89 Million in Sales Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) will post sales of $345.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $303.40 million to $414.70 million. SunPower posted sales of $305.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in SunPower by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in SunPower by 106.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

