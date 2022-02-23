3,461 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Black Knight by 235.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Black Knight by 276.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 65.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 5,400.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

BKI stock opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

