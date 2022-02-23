$349.77 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) will announce $349.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $348.48 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $160.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $934.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $933.70 million to $934.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded down $4.52 on Wednesday, hitting $175.98. 180,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,836. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $165.99 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.42. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

